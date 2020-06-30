Soldiers’ CEO Sounds Call For More Masks To Be Worn, And Made

The President and CEO of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is calling on all residents to wear masks more frequently while out in public and to consider joining those making home-made masks to aid in the battle against COVID-19.

“We’re at a real critical juncture in the battle against this pandemic,” said Carmine Stumpo. “We have a limited window of opportunity to influence the impact of the second wave that we know is coming, we just don’t know when. As businesses re-open, visitor traffic increases and people gather in larger numbers, we simply can’t afford to become complacent.”

Inspired by those who have made and donated hundreds of home-made masks to the hospital already, Stumpo has revived an old family sewing machine and is spending his off-time at home making as many masks as possible.

“We want to ensure anyone who needs a mask can get one, and the best way to do that is to flood the community with supply so I encourage anyone with the ability to make masks, from local clothing companies to volunteers, to consider doing so.”

Stumpo says wearing a mask while out in public, maintaining physical distancing wherever possible, and washing hands frequently with alcohol-based hand sanitizer remain the keys to success. He says the residents of Orillia and surrounding communities have done an excellent job of adopting and adhering to COVID-19 precautions during the initial months of the pandemic, and that’s been reflected in relatively low case numbers.

“We have been spared a catastrophic outbreak in our community, in our seniors’ homes and in our workplaces, at least for now.”