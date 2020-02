This Saturday (Feb 22nd) Sobeys in Gravenhurst is having a fundraising BBQ for #tooniesfortummies.

You will be able to purchase a hot-dog and a beverage for $2.00 and 100% of the proceeds go to this amazing cause. It is also Match Day, where every $2 raised Sobeys will be matching those donations nation wide.

All proceeds that they raise stay in the community.

Click Here for more info on the cause