Snowmobiler Found Deceased On Lake Simcoe, OPP Release Name

On Sunday February 16, 2020 at 4:45 pm the OPP Under Water Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of the missing snowmobiler.

Police have identified the deceased as, 35 year old, James Tahir of Orillia.

The body will be held for a post mortem examination at the‎ Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

Previous Story

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an incident where two snowmobilers went into the water on Lake Simcoe in the Township of Ramara.

On February 16, 2020 at approximately 4:30 am the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a call reporting hearing voices screaming for help on Lake Simcoe at the area known as The Narrows.

Police arrived on the scene and could hear the men screaming for help. Ramara and Orillia Fire departments attended the scene and were able to rescue one of the stranded men. That male was transported to an Orillia area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) where he remains.