Snowmobile Stolen In Georgian Bay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating a report of an overnight theft of a snowmobile from Present Island, Georgian Bay Township on Feb 27, 2020. The owner was operating the snowmobile on Present Island when the machine had a mechanical break down on February 26, 2020. The owner returned the next day and the machine was no longer where it had broken down.

The stolen snowmobile is described as follows- 2015 Ski-Doo Renegade X 800R ETEC black in colour with Ontario Registration 1AH447 and bearing VIN # 2BPSUWFB3FV000041 see attached two photos for further description.

Anyone with information about this snowmobile is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.