Killaloe OPP Investigate Three Recent Snowmobile Collisions

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 6:40 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on Highway 60, North Algona, Wilberforce Township. According to the OPP, the 27-year-old snowmobile operator had lost control and struck a tree. The operator and lone rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was no damage to the snowmobile.

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 8:35 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on the B106 Trail, South Algonquin Township. The 38-year-old operator and lone rider from Chatham received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after being ejected from the snowmobile. No tow was required.

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on Highway 60, Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards Township. The operator and lone rider was transported to the hospital via ORNG Air with non-life threatening injuries. No tow required.