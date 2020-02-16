Snowmobile Collision In Kearney Claims The Life Of Teenager

On Sunday February 16, 2020, at 2:56 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP with the assistance of the Kearney Fire Department and Parry Sound Ambulance Service, responded to a single motorized snow vehicle collision near Rain Lake Road on the OFSC Top D trail, in the Town of Kearney.

The OPP investigation determined that the operator, 14-year-old Mark Ramolla of Springwater Township, left the trail, struck a tree and was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

The OPP investigation continues.

This is the 3rd snowmobile fatality in Ontario during the Family Day long weekend.