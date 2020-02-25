Snowfall Warning Issued With 15 to 25 cm Expected

Snowfall warning issued for:

City of Toronto, Ont. (043100)

York – Durham, Ont. (043200)

Barrie – Orillia – Midland, Ont. (044100)

South River – Burk’s Falls, Ont. (044210)

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers, Ont. (044320)

Huntsville – Baysville, Ont. (044410)

Port Carling – Port Severn, Ont. (044430)

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst, Ont. (044440)

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044710)

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044730)

Dufferin – Innisfil, Ont. (046500)

Caledon, Ont. (046610)

Mississauga – Brampton, Ont. (046620)

Heavy snow with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected.

Snow is expected to begin early Wednesday morning, and will become heavy late Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday night before tapering to a few flurries Thursday morning.

This snow is the result of a low pressure system from the central United States that is forecast to track over Eastern Ontario Wednesday night.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.