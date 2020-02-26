Snowfall Amounts of 15 to 25 cm Expected By Thursday Morning

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Snowfall warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Snow is expected to continue today and will become heavy this afternoon. Heavy snow will continue through tonight before tapering to a few flurries Thursday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning.

Additionally, strong snow squalls with heavy snow and blowing snow are expected to develop Thursday afternoon east of Lake Huron and may extend into the Golden Horseshoe. These snow squalls will likely continue through Friday. Whiteout conditions are likely with these snow squalls.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.