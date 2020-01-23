Snowbank Cutting Has Started In Orillia

Snowbank Cutting and Snow Haul to Take Place Jan. 22-24, 2020

Crews will be cutting back snowbanks and hauling away snow during the overnight hours beginning at 11 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, 2020, to help restore lane widths, provide additional snow storage, and improve the line of sight for both pedestrians and motorists. Please note this work is subject to weather conditions.

Residents are asked to please assist crews by:

Refraining from setting out waste collection items at the curb until morning.

Keeping vehicles off the road (overnight parking by-law is in effect).

Ensuring vehicles in driveways are not overhanging the road.