Snow Squall Warning For Several Area

Snow squall warning changed from snow squall watch for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Cold westerly winds over the relatively warm waters of Georgian Bay have resulted in the development of lake effect flurries and snow squalls today.

Snow squalls are expected to weaken this evening before tapering off to a few flurries overnight.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm will be possible in some areas by this evening, with additional amounts of 5 cm expected overnight.

Additionally, strong westerly winds at times gusting to 60 km/h may result in areas of blowing snow resulting in poor visibilities especially along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.