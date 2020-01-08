Snow Removal Happening In Gravenhurst

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

 As part of the Town’s commitment to keep its roadways safe for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic,  Town road crews will conduct ‘snow lift’ snowbank removal) operations Thursday January 9th , (midnight) to 8:00 a.m. Friday January 10.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place.  Snow lift operations will take place at the following sections:

Muskoka Beach Rd. (MR17)

•           MR 18 to Muskoka Beach Rd.

•           Lofty Pines to Jones Rd.

Bay St. / Brock St. (MR 169)

•           Bethune Dr. to John St.

Muskoka Rd. S. & N (MR 18)

•           Main St. to Winewood Ave.

 

Residents are reminded that there is NO PARKING on Town roads overnight (Bylaw 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here