Snow Removal Happening In Gravenhurst

As part of the Town’s commitment to keep its roadways safe for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, Town road crews will conduct ‘snow lift’ snowbank removal) operations Thursday January 9th , (midnight) to 8:00 a.m. Friday January 10.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place. Snow lift operations will take place at the following sections:

Muskoka Beach Rd. (MR17) • MR 18 to Muskoka Beach Rd. • Lofty Pines to Jones Rd. Bay St. / Brock St. (MR 169) • Bethune Dr. to John St. Muskoka Rd. S. & N (MR 18) • Main St. to Winewood Ave.

Residents are reminded that there is NO PARKING on Town roads overnight (Bylaw 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.