Snow On The Way Beginning Monday Night Or Tuesday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

A low pressure system will emerge from Texas and track towards the Great Lakes on Monday. This low will bring an area of snow with it, arriving Monday night over areas west of Ottawa. The snow will arrive Tuesday morning near and east of the National Capital region. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible.

The snow will move out of the area by Tuesday evening as the low pressure area crosses Central or Eastern Ontario to Quebec.

There is some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how much snow falls at a particular location.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected beginning Monday night. Motorists should be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.