SMDHU Associate Medical Officer Urges Residents To Watch For Signs Of Hepatitis A After Local Increase In Cases

Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), is urging locals to monitor for the signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A after the health unit reported an increase in local cases of the virus.

Hepatitis A is a viral liver infection that is spread through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through contact with an infectious person. Symptoms can include fever, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort and jaundice. The health unit identified 12 cases that are clustered in the area north of Gravenhurst to Huntsville. Historically, contaminated raw fruits have been a common reason for hepatitis A outbreaks in Canada and North America, Lee said, but in this particular case, they haven’t identified any fruits as a potential source.

Lee said they’re looking hard to find any potential common exposure, risk behaviour or factor that’s causing the 12 cases of hepatitis A, but for now, the infected individuals have been asked to self-quarantine themselves at home.

“When someone has hepatitis A, there is a period of time after they fall ill in which we recommend that they stay at home because the virus can still be shedding in their stool,” Lee said. “Those persons that we have identified have been asked to stay at home for a couple of weeks until we are confident that they are no longer contagious.”

One of the infected individuals has a connection to a local school, which Lee can’t name for privacy reasons, he said. The health unit identified one classroom that was at risk and contacted all students and staff who attend the classroom this past Saturday and Monday, urging them to get the immunization.

“At this time, we don’t think anyone else in the school is at risk,” Lee said.

In general, the risk of getting hepatitis A is relatively low in Ontario because there aren’t many cases. With the current increased risk in the area, Lee wants to remind locals to consider the vaccine and to follow best practices for food and hygiene. Hand washing, washing fruits and vegetables, and cooking food thoroughly can go a long way in keeping you safe, he said, but it’s still important to watch out for the signs of an infection.

“I would just urge the public to monitor for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A,” Lee said. “Generally you’ll feel unwell, you might feel nauseated, your skin might turn a little bit yellow and [you may] have some abdominal pain. If that’s the case, certainly do seek medical advice from your healthcare provider.”

For more information, read a statement from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit in the link below.