Smashed Windows At The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

The Centennial Centre / YMCA in Gravenhurst was vandalized, resulting in a few broken windows.

On Sept. 26, Muskoka411 received a tip from the public that a window had been smashed at the property which has been closed due to COVID-19. We went to check it out and there are a few windows that have been smashed at the back of the building that will need to be replaced.

“Very unfortunate that people disrespect Town property like this” a spokesperson with the town said in an e-mail to Muskoka411.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.