Small Electrical Fire On Swift Rapids Road

More on this story we first told you about.

On Sunday May 3, 2020 at 9:59 a.m. Fire crews from Severn Township and Georgian Bay Township responded to a reported structure fire on Swift Rapids Road at the locks in the swift, which turned out to be the lock building where the washrooms are located.

“There was a small electrical fire but no real damage, just damage in the electrical room” says Deputy Fire Chief Chad Dowell with the Georgian Bay Fire Department

Both departments cleared and turned it over to Parks Canada. There were no injuries reported or damage estimate.