Six People Are Facing Drug Related Charges In Haliburton

Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP executed simultaneous search warrants yesterday at an address on Mountain Street in Dysart et al. Seized at this address was a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of Canadian currency according to the OPP.

This investigation was the result of several months of investigation aimed at drug trafficking in the Haliburton Highlands, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Toronto Region. Police seized more than eight ounces of cocaine and over $7000 in Canadian currency while executing a search warrant at two the Mountain Street addresses.

As a result of this investigation several individuals have been arrested and charged:

Byron Lott (59-years-old) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Albany Stock (49-years-old) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Jhannat Mian (20-years-old) of Haliburton, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I substance

Jordan Langlois (24-years-old) of Omemee, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I substance

Janai Jean (19-years-old) of Scarborough, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I substance

A 17-year-old male from North York was also arrested and charged

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I substance

All were released and are scheduled to appear in Court in Minden Ontario on the September 2, 2020

The OPP are actively pursuing criminal activities involving individuals and organized crime in our communities.

The Ontario Provincial Police encourage members of the public to report these activities to police so they may be investigated in an effort to reduce the harm and social impact on our communities and residents.

If you would like to report information to the police you can call the OPP at 1-888-310 1122, you may also report online at opp.ca, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.