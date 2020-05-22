SIU Investigating The Death Of A Man In Victoria Harbour

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 77-year-old man in Victoria Harbour.

Around 6:15 p.m. on May 20, 2020, 911 received a call from the man seeking assistance.Shortly after, OPP officers arrived at the man’s home to check on his well-being. Officers knocked on the front door. When they received no response, they made their way to the back of the house where they located the man seated in a chair in the driveway. As the officers approached the man, the man discharged his firearm and he sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, two subject officers and three witness officers have been designated. The post-mortem is anticipated to occur tomorrow in Toronto.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.