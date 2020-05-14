Simcoe-Muskoka Hospitals Receive $2,500 From Elexicon Energy As Part Of $50,000 COVID-19 Donation

Elexicon Energy is donating $50,000 to support efforts against COVID-19 at Ontario hospitals, including $2,500 toward the emergency response funds at the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The donation to the South Muskoka and Orillia hospitals was made under the recommendation of Elexicon Energy’s Gravenhurst Advisory Committee, according to the announcement from the electricity distributor on May 14. The Lakeridge Health Foundation in Durham region will receive $20,000 and hospitals within their network, including Ajax Pickering Hospital, Bowmanville Hospital and Port Perry Hospital, are set to receive a total of $24,500. The remaining $3,000 of the donation will go to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

“We are committed to helping our communities during these difficult times,” said Lesley Gallinger, president and CEO of Elexicon Energy, in the announcement. “We are working diligently to address the emerging issues arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will ensure that front-line workers in our communities are equipped with the best tools to provide critical care to those affected by the virus.”