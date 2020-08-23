Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Hosting A Re-Opening Livestream Event

With the first day of school quickly approaching, the school board wants to reassure families that the board is keeping the health and safety of students and staff as a top priority and they are well-prepared for school start-up. The school board knows that you have many questions and we invite families to join them for a live conversation to discuss what the re-opening of our schools will look like.

The board will be live on the SMCDSB Facebook Page on Wednesday, August 26th at 7 p.m. Families will have an opportunity to hear from a live panel of education and health experts:

Catherine McCullough, Interim Director of Education

Lonnie Bolton, Superintendent of Education, Pandemic Planning and Special Education

Dr. Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Dr. Patrick Carney, Senior Psychologist

John Barbato, Chief Executive Officer, Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium

Moderated by: Mark Littlewood, Health and Safety Officer.

Families can ask questions in real-time via comments on Facebook. Please note: They will do their best to answer as many questions as possible. Questions should be generic, i.e., not specific to a specific student or school. Questions not addressed through the livestream event will be reviewed and added to the Q&A document on the website at www.smcdsb.on.ca.

Those who are unable to join the session live will have the opportunity to view the recording at a later time.