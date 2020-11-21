Significant Snowfall Expected Sunday Into Sunday Night

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible before the snow tapers off Monday morning.

Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

This is a result of a Colorado Low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River Sunday into Monday.

There is still some uncertainty in model guidance as to the exact track of the low and the axis of heaviest snow. We will continue to monitor the situation and update Special Weather Statements as newer data becomes available.

