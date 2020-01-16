Significant Snowfall Expected Saturday Through Sunday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Significant snowfall amounts expected Saturday through Sunday morning.

An approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Northeastern and Eastern Ontario starting Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected. Strong winds up to 50 km/h will create areas of local blowing snow on Saturday afternoon. The snow will ease to light flurries Sunday morning.

Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Warnings may be issued as the event draws near.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.