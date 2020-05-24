Showers And A Few Thunderstorms For The Orillia Area Today

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be locally heavy this afternoon.

An an area of showers with thunderstorms is expected to continue or develop near Sarnia or east of Goderich this afternoon. These showers and storms will likely remain north of London and move east to northeastward through the afternoon. Heavy downpours giving rain amounts locally up to 25 millimetres are possible. Impacts may be reduced visibility while driving and ponding water on roads.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.