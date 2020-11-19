Shoplifting Complaint Leads Orillia OPP To Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two males with numerous offences and recovered a stolen vehicle following a shoplifting complaint in the City of Orillia.

Police say on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, shortly after 1:00 p.m., they received a call from a loss prevention officer at a Murphy Road business reporting that two males had stolen numerous items and had fled in a grey Audi SUV. The suspect who had entered the store was described as East Indian descent, about five feet, seven inches tall, balding with dark hair, wearing a black winter coat with fir around the hood and burgundy track pants.

No description was obtained for the second male who was driving the vehicle. Officers were close by and responded quickly, locating and stopping the vehicle near Highway 12. The two suspects ran from the vehicle and were both arrested a short distance away. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen and had fraudulent licence plates attached to it.

As a result, Ali Mehraein, age 42, of Toronto, and Shahriar Noorpour, age 32, of Vaughan, have been charged with:

Theft under $5000

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Fail to comply with undertaking

In addition, Mr. Mehraein has also been charged with:

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Escape lawful custody

Both accused parties were held in custody for a bail hearing.

The OPP believe that the accused males may have been involved in other similar occurrences. If you recognize the descriptions or have any knowledge of this, or other crimes, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report minor occurrences online by visiting www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.