Severn Plumber Wins $107,706 With Lotto 6/49

Jerry Millar of Severn has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $107,706.60 in the July 25, 2020 draw. Jerry matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

Jerry, a 63-year old married plumber, obtained his winning ticket through a free play that he had won in a previous draw. He discovered his win at a retailer when he handed his ticket to the cashier for validation. “I was shocked. I didn’t know how much the win was for! The terminal froze and I had to wait for a call from OLG,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I went home to tell my wife and she said, ‘good for you – real people do win!’”

Jerry is considering buying a new vehicle. “I’ve been thinking about buying a new truck, but what I want would cost the whole win. For now, I’ll take my time shopping for the right vehicle,” he smiled.

“I’ve always told people you can’t win if you have a ticket and now, I’ve won! This feels great,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Prices Corner Variety on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte.