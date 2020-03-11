Several Guitars Stolen During Break And Enter In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are seeking witnesses or persons with information regarding a break and enter to a home in Oro-Medonte.

Back on February 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. two people approached the home on Highway 12 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The suspects broke into the house and stole several guitars.

Investigation revealed that witnesses saw a pick-up truck at the residence a short time before the break-in happened. The truck is described as a black Dodge.

If anyone has any information on who may be responsible for this incident or has any information on the where the guitars are located they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Simcoe Muskoka Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.