Seven Recent Break And Enters To Businesses In Orillia, Severn And Oro-Medonte.

The Orillia OPP are investigating several break and enters in the areas the Orillia OPP polices.

Police say on August 18, 2020 between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. Orillia OPP responded to 7 break and enters to businesses in Orillia, Severn and Oro-Medonte.

The break and enters in Orillia happened on West Street North, Coldwater Road West in Orillia, Coldwater Road, Severn and Horseshoe Valley and Penetanguishene Roads in Oro-Medonte.

The Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has been called in to assist in the investigations. The CSCU is requesting that businesses in Orillia, Severn, Ramara and Oro-Medonte check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activities between 10:00 p.m. on August 17, 2020 and 8:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020.

If anyone has information on these incidents they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you want to remain anonymous. Someone out there knows who is responsible for these crimes.