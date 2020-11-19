Seven People Charged After A Drug Bust In Minden Hills

The OPP Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested and charged seven people with numerous offences following a drug investigation.

On Thursday November 12, 2020 the Haliburton Highlands and City Of Kawartha Lakes CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine officers executed a Search Warrant at a home on Bobcaygeon Road in the Township of Minden Hills. As a result, two individuals from the Greater Toronto Area and five individuals from Haliburton County were found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Andrew Smith (age 30) of Ajax, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Joshua Barrett (age 25) of Toronto, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

• Possession of property obtained by crime

Sarah Johnson (age 36) of Minden, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Curtis Penick (age 31) of Minden, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Kimberly Kasepchuk (age 27) of Algonquin Highlands, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Michael Sidsworth (age 35) of Haliburton, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Calvin Brown (age 30) of Minden, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

One of the individuals was held for bail. The remaining accused were released on Undertakings and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on February 3, 2021.