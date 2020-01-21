Serious Charges Laid After Collision On Highway 124

The Almaguin Highlands OPP is continuing the investigation involving a single vehicle collision that occurred in Sundridge on John Street and Highway 124 back on December 23, 2019.

OPP say at 8:48 a.m., a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 124 struck a lamp post. There were four occupants in the vehicle, one taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation has resulted in a 26 year old from North Bay, Ontario, charged with the following: The name of the accused has not been released.

Adult Mischief Over $5,000- Two Counts, Criminal Code

Adult Mischief Endangering Life- Three Counts

Adult Dangerous Operation-Criminal Code

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs- Three Counts

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs- Two Counts

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on January 24th, 2020.