Send An RVH Patient Best Wishes

To ensure patients, staff and physicians are kept safe, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has put visitor restrictions in place during this uncertain time of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a family member or friend currently in hospital at RVH, you can bring a smile to their face by using the free Best Wishes service to get a message delivered to their bedside. Send an email to bestwishes@rvh.on.ca and it will be printed for the patient and hand delivered.

At this time, no visitors are permitted with a few exceptions on a case by case basis such as one support person in the Birthing Unit, Obstetrics and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, one adult caregiver of a child or for compassionate reasons.

“We understand the important role visitors play in a patient’s recovery and we made this decision after carefully considering and weighing many options,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. “We know it was the right decision to minimize the number of people coming in to the building and took immediate steps to ensure the comfort of our patients including providing free access to telephone, television, internet and radio at the bedside and making spiritual care for those who request it widely available. We encourage family members to use the Best Wishes service to let a patient know you are thinking of them.”