Send A Patient At Muskoka Hospitals Your Best Wishes

To ensure patients, staff and physicians are kept safe, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has put visitor restrictions in place during this uncertain time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have a family member or friend currently in either of MAHC’s hospital sites, you can bring a smile to their face by using our complimentary best wishes service to get a message delivered to their bedside through a form on our website at https://www.mahc.ca/BestWishes/

At this time, no visitors are permitted with a few exceptions on a case-by-case basis for compassionate reasons.

“We understand how difficult visitor restrictions can be for both patients, their family members and friends,” says CEO Natalie Bubela. “We understand the important role visiting plays in a patient’s recovery and we made our visitor restriction decision to protect everyone’s safety. We encourage friends and family members to use the best wishes service to let a patient know you are thinking of them.”

In addition to this best wishes service, MAHC made arrangements at the end of March to provide free bedside entertainment to patients to help make this difficult time a little more bearable.