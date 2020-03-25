Second Confirmed Case Of Hepatitis A In A Food Handler In Huntsville

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has been notified of a second case of Hepatitis A in an additional food handler who worked at the Family Place Restaurant and Pizza, 1 King William St., Huntsville on certain dates and times between March 5 and March 15, 2020. The restaurant is working closely with the health unit on the investigation.

“As a precaution, exposed people should monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days,” said Dr. Colin Lee, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “The disease can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease. The Hepatitis A vaccine is an effective protection against the disease.”

Hepatitis A vaccine given within 14 days of exposure may prevent the disease. Individuals who have received a dose of Hepatitis A vaccine in the last month, or have previously received a complete series of Hepatitis A vaccine or had Hepatitis A infection do not require further vaccine for this exposure.

SMDHU strongly recommends that anyone who worked at, dined or had takeout from the restaurant on the following times and dates receive the Hepatitis A vaccine:

Thursday March 12 th 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday March 13 th 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday March 15th 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Immunization will be offered by appointment only. Call 1-877-721-7520 ext. 8827 to make an appointment.

Because the vaccine is no longer effective more than 14 days after exposure, other patrons who dined or had takeout at the restaurant at the dates and times below should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A and contact their health care provider if they experience symptoms.

Thursday March 5 th 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday March 6 th 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday March 8 th 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday March 10 th 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday March 11th 8 a.m. –1:30 p.m.

Hepatitis A is spread from person-to-person by putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with the stool/poo of a person that has the Hepatitis A virus. The virus can contaminate food, drinks, surfaces, and everyday objects. Once infected, a person can pass the virus to others for two weeks or more before they even know they are sick.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually develop about four weeks after exposure to the virus, although this period can range from 15 to 50 days. Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, a general feeling of being unwell, followed by a few days of jaundice. People who are immunocompromised, are older, or have a pre-existing chronic liver disease are more at risk of serious illness.

For information about Hepatitis A or to book an immunization appointment if you are experiencing symptoms and have dined or had takeout at this restaurant on any of the dates noted above, please call Health Connection at 721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext. 8827. Hours have been extended to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. You may also follow up with your primary healthcare provider. More information is available at www.smdhu.org.