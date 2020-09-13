Search Warrants Executed In Gravenhurst Resulting In Charges, Including A 17-Year-Old

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP engaged in a drug investigation in Gravenhurst spanning from July, 2020 to September 2020. As a result of this investigation, arrests and search warrants were executed in Gravenhurst with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) on September 13th, 2020.

On the 4th of August, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU attempted to arrest a male on Luigi Road, in Gravenhurst. During the arrest, the vehicle fled. The male passenger was known and the police investigation continued.

On the 13th of September, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU, with assistance from OPP TRU executed two Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrants in Gravenhurst. As a result of this investigation, officers arrested an adult, and a young person, and seized approximately four ounces of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and a quantity of Canadian Currency.

The following people have been charged:

Michael Estrada Suazo age 27, of Toronto, Ontario

4 th of August, 2020

of August, 2020 Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court

Flight from Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with Probation

13 th of September, 2020

of September, 2020 Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Oxycodone

Fail to Comply with Probation

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court

A young person (age 17), of Toronto, Ontario:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Oxycodone

Both accused have been held for bail at the Court in Bracebridge on September 14th, 2020.