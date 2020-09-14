Search Is On In Huntsville For A Missing Female Last Heard From In July

The York Regional Police Homicide and Missing Person Unit along with the Search and Rescue Unit are conducting searches in Huntsville, in an effort to locate a 61-year-old woman missing from Aurora.

Police say Helen Sedo was last seen in the late evening on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, when she left her home on Treegrove Circle, which is in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad. She was driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX. She has not been heard from and her friends and family have not been able to get in contact with her.

Investigators will be in the Huntsville area this week conducting searches at various locations.

Missing: Helen SEDO

Female, white

61 years, 5’1”

Dark-brown, shoulder-length hair

Wears glasses

Carrying a red and olive colored duffel bag

Vehicle: 2012 silver Acura RDX

Licence plate CBDY 015

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com