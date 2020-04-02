SCHOTT Gemtron Canada Is Offering Free Glass

SCHOTT Gemtron Canada Corp. in Midland is supporting our local community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the month of April, the company is offering municipalities and local businesses up to 10 pieces per entity of free tempered glass to assist with social distancing.

SCHOTT Gemtron is a company that specializes in the processing of flat glass for the home appliance industry. It has reached high competency in design, processing and meeting production requirements for components and systems using glass, metal and a variety of plastic items. Founded in 1966; 52 locations worldwide, Employs 135 in North Simcoe.

See the letter attached for the offer and please share this email offer with businesses that can benefit.

PLEASE BE IN TOUCH WITH SCHOTT Gemtron Canada Corp. directly: Russ Barron at Russ.Barron@schott.com for more information and details.

Thank you, SCHOTT Gemtron Canada Corp., for your generous offer to support the health of the community.