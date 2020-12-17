Santa Claus Gets Approval to Travel in Muskoka Lakes This Christmas

At a regular meeting of Council held on December 16, 2020, Township of Muskoka Lakes Council approved a motion to declare Santa Claus an essential service, therefore allowing him to visit homes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Santa Claus has been given the official approval from our Council to do his job this coming Christmas Eve,” says Mayor Harding. “We recognize that the year 2020 has been an exceptionally hard year on families and individuals across Muskoka and around the world. With this approval, we hope that Christmas morning can be filled with joy and also a few gifts from the North Pole.”

Although the risk of catching Covid-19 from Santa Claus is understandably remote because of the isolation in the North Pole, Township Council also knows that Santa takes his job very seriously and will be following all the precautions.

“You can now rest assured knowing that Santa will still be visiting. Unless of course, you’re on the naughty list this year,” says Mayor Harding. “On behalf of Council and staff, we would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!”

