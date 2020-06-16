Sam Roberts Band, Dean Brody, Cadence Weapon, Dear Rouge And More To Play First-Ever Canada Day House Party

Join all-Canadian lineup of musicians for virtual Canada Day celebration on July 1 at CanadaDayHouseParty.ca

On July 1st, an all-Canadian lineup will perform at the first-ever virtual Canada Day House Party, presented by AIR MILES and benefitting the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). The diverse performances include artists from iconic Canadian rockers Sam Roberts Band to arctic-born electro Pop artist, Riit. The interactive six-hour festival, announced today by FRC Marketing and partners Proof Experiences and Noisemaker Management, will bring together Canadian musicians, celebrities, contests, giveaways, recipes, games and more to celebrate Canada Day 2020 – and Canadians can watch it all from the comfort of their own homes at www.CanadaDayHouseParty.ca.

With portions of the virtual show being broadcast live from Paris, Ontario, the event brings together an impressive lineup of performers as diverse in talent and backgrounds as the country they call home. While July 1 celebrations may look a little different this year thanks to Canadians doing their part to stay home and practice safe social distancing, Canada Day House Party presented by AIR MILES provides a platform and forum for all Canadians to come together to celebrate Canada Day.

“The past few months have been incredibly challenging for a lot of Canadians, and we wanted to give everyone an opportunity to come together as a country under one ‘virtual’ roof,” said Kevin Goodman, Chief Entertainment Officer at FRC Marketing. “The Canada Day House Party will do just that. This is about bringing everything Canadians love about music festivals onto one digital platform that we can all enjoy for a good cause, while staying safe at home.”

Leading up to and throughout the event, viewers can make donations to the CMHA online and/or through text-to-donate, to support important mental health programs and services in local communities across Canada. Thanks to event partner Roots Canada, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase VIP “Care Packs” leading up to and on event day. Each pack will come with a limited-edition Roots x CDHP branded t-shirt as well as a $10 donation to the CMHA. They are available for purchase at www.CanadaDayHouseParty.ca/VIP

“The Canadian Mental Health Association is on the ground in 330 communities, helping those who are struggling with their mental health through these tough times. As we stay home on July 1, the Canada Day House Party will bring us together to remind us that we are all here to support each other and that we belong,” said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. “We could all use a little more joy and togetherness!”

AIR MILES, Canada’s most recognized loyalty program, will be proudly presenting the Canada Day House Party. The virtual Canada Day festival is a celebration for the brand that culminates two months of daily digital performances as part of AIR MILES Happy Every Day community. The Facebook community, which was built to engage, excite and entertain all Canadians as a reward for doing their part to flatten the curve, will officially close on July 1.

“AIR MILES has a rich history in live music, using our platform to connect our Collectors to the bands, musicians and artists they love through one-of-a-kind experiences, unforgettable concerts and can’t-miss artist interactions,” said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. “We are thrilled to be presenting the first-ever Canada Day House Party and help reward music fans across the country with an experience that brings a roster of performers rich in talent, diversity and Canadian pride into their homes.”

Confirmed artists performing on CanadaDayHouseParty.ca include (in alphabetical order):

Bonjay

Caveboy

Dean Brody

Dear Rouge

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

x Garçons

Gord Sinclair (of The Tragically Hip)

LOONY

Myles Castello

Riit

Sam Roberts Band

Skratch Bastid + Cadence Weapon

The Trews

William Prince

With more artists being confirmed each week!