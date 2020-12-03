Salvation Army Launches Digital, Touchless Giving For Christmas Kettles Campaign

During COVID-19, the transition to a cash-lite society has accelerated, impacting everything from tip jars to charity donations. At the kettles this year, Canadians will see a pre-set amount to donate $5 with an option to tap up to 10 times on the same unit to increase their donation if desired. Kettles will be outfitted with technology by Canadian start-up tiptap , so donations can be made on the spot with touchless giving.

“This has been a year like no other. The need is great – but the opportunities are even greater,” said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Canada. “Enabled by Rogers and tiptap, we are adding another option for Canadians who want to support The Salvation Army in their communities. As life became more challenging this year for so many people, this new technology for our 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign will help us continue to operate our life-changing programs.”

“Connecting Canadians to what matters is at the heart of who we are, and at a time when the need is greater than ever, we know that technology and innovation can be a powerful force for change,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “This innovative technology solution will help enable The Salvation Army Canada to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable Canadians, and it fulfills our higher purpose of strengthening the communities where we live and work.”

Smaller than a deck of cards, each tap unit has its own wireless receiver that provides a simple, secure way to process touchless donations, and with instant confirmation and acceptance of credit cards, debit cards or mobile wallets, all powered by the Rogers LTE-M network.

“We are grateful to the Rogers for Business team who was instrumental in the development of the product and in getting it out to market quicker,” said Chris Greenfield, CEO and founder of tiptap. “Last year, we ran a pilot at 10 Salvation Army kettles in Toronto to both test the technology and assess if there was a measurable and positive impact on donations. It resulted in three times the donation amounts on kettles with tap options as compared to cash-only kettles at other locations. We know the technology will have a positive impact on the Salvation Army’s iconic campaign.”

The Salvation Army Canada Christmas kettle has been a symbol of help and hope during the holiday season since 1891, raising critical funds to support individuals and families in 400 communities across Canada. From substance-use recovery, jobs and skills training, homeless and women’s shelters, food insecurity, emergency disaster services and more, these programs and services restore hope and dignity to two million vulnerable Canadians each year. The rollout of digital donations is expected to boost fundraising through the coming weeks until the campaign ends on December 24. In parts of the country where kettles will not be in communities due to public health safety restrictions, Canadians can donate virtually through The Salvation Army Canada website.

Throughout the pandemic, Rogers has leaned in as a technology leader to provide connectivity, digital lifelines and financial support to help some of the most vulnerable Canadians, like women fleeing domestic violence, LGBTQ2S+ communities, providing Wi-Fi in homeless shelters, and in support of youth education. Efforts included creating the country’s largest food pantry that saw food hampers packed with 8 million meals for food banks across Canada.