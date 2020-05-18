Safer Hwy 11 Muskoka Urges Caution To Long-Weekend Motorists

Safer Highway 11 Muskoka is urging motorists to exercise caution driving between Bracebridge and Huntsville this coming long weekend.

“If you are driving along Hwy. 11, please stay alert and stay safe,” said spokesman Kevin Powers. “The at-grade intersections between Bracebridge and Huntsville make this stretch of highway one of the most dangerous in Canada, and we don’t want accidents to place an even greater burden on our local healthcare system.”

There have been more than 950 accidents on the stretch of Hwy. 11 in the past 10 years – many of them the result of dangerous at-grade intersections.

Earlier this year, the Ontario government closed the at-grade intersection at Mary Lake Rd. and has committed to upgrading the other six intersections in its five-year plan.”

“The government is doing what it can to keep Ontarians safe,” Powers said. “Five years is long time, and we hope the next improvements come sooner. Until then, we have to do our part and drive safely, especially along Hwy. 11.”

To find out more, go to saferhwy11.nationbuilder.com