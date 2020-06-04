Rotarians Hit The Streets Of Bracebridge To Deliver Hand Sanitizer To Local Businesses

On Wednesday, June 3, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge launched another Covid 19 related program, this time to assist local businesses who are adapting to the new rules and safeguards regarding reopening their businesses.

During these very difficult and unprecedented times, the club quickly developed several programs to help individuals with groceries and a grocery delivery service for vulnerable individuals, organizations such as Manna Food Bank and the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and now local businesses.

“We decided to help by providing hand sanitizer to over 200 businesses so that customers may use it during their visit to these businesses. We know that the added costs of providing personal protective supplies come at a most challenging time for businesses”, said Paul Hammond, Co-Chair of the Rotary Cares Committee.

The label was designed by Rotarian Andrew Smellie and incorporated the club’s message as well as the technical details provided by Muskoka Brewery, the manufacturer of the hand sanitizer. “The club was pleased to support Muskoka Brewery with the acquisition of their manufactured sanitizer because they are an important and long-standing sponsor of Rotary’s Canada Day Fireworks and Beer Garden”, said Dave Stevenson, President.

Ten local members of the Rotary Club of Bracebridge fanned out around town and started delivering Muskoka Brewery hand sanitizer to businesses in the BIA, restaurants who are especially challenged, our Canada Day sponsor businesses and other businesses who are strong supporters of the club. These businesses are in various stages of reopening.

\”Club members wish all businesses in the community all the best as they “come back” to the new normal way of operations”, said Stevenson and he encourages, “all residents of the Town of Bracebridge to support all these local businesses, now more than ever!”

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is a local service club that is very active in the community with many projects and programs that enhance our great community. Our motto is “Service Above Self”. In this time of unprecedented need, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge has made a number of contributions to the community, such as distributing $25,000 to Bracebridge families through the Rotary Cares Covid-19 Assistance Fund Program, a $5,000 donation to the Manna Food Bank and, thus far, a $2,000 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation for snacks for the frontline workers at the South Muskoka Memorial hospital. The Club is also coordinating a group of volunteers in Bracebridge in the pick-up and delivery of groceries and medications for those in the community during the COVID-19 emergency.