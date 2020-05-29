Roof Fire Causes $30,000 Damage In Port Sydney

On Friday May 29, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. the Huntsville / Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on South Mary Lake Road at Greer Road in Port Sydney. The fire was originally reported at Home Hard and that was not the case. The fire was contained to an end unit and Home Hardware is open for business.

A utility truck pulled down some wires and sparked a fire in the roof of the building. Crews were able to stop the spread and contain it to the one unit.

There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $30,000.