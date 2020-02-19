Roll Up The Rim To Win Starts March 11 And Runs For Four Weeks

Physical Roll Up the Rim cups will be available in participating restaurants across Canada – for the first two weeks of the contest**. Throughout the four week contest, guests can play digitally on the Tim Hortons app or online at rolluptherimtowin.ca.

Tim Hortons is rewarding digital and sustainable ways to play.

Tims Rewards

When ordering a hot beverage, registered Tims Rewards members who scan their card or app will receive a digital roll in the Tim Hortons app or online. For the first two weeks* of the contest, guests will get two rolls when ordering a hot beverage when they scan their Tims Rewards card – one on the cup and one on the app. For the last two weeks of the contest, Roll Up the Rim can only be played on the app or online.

If guests scan a non-registered Tims Rewards card, the rolls will accumulate on their card, and can be accessed when the card is registered. Unregistered Tims Rewards members have until April 21 to register their card to be able to reveal digital rolls.

Reusable Cups

Guests who purchase a hot beverage in a reusable cup or mug will receive three digital rolls for all four weeks of the contest.

Free Reusable Cup Giveaway on March 10

To kick off the month-long contest, starting on March 10 Tim Hortons will give out 1.8 million reusable hot beverage cups** for free. This is being done as part of Tim Hortons 10-year commitment to change consumer perceptions and habits towards using reusable cups.

Millions of Exciting Prizes to be Won

Over 17 million coffee and food prizes, including NEW Dream Donuts

45,000 $25 TimCards

200 Samsung 55″ NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TVs

UHD TVs 150 $1,000 CIBC Prepaid Cards

100 40,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles – enough for a trip for two

10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric or Hybrid Vehicles

NEW four draws of $100,000 – see details below

Please Play Again is Replaced with 4 x $100,000 Draws

Tim Hortons has retired the idea of Please Play Again. Guests who don’t win a prize when revealing a digital roll will be entered into one of four $100,000 draws. To be eligible, guests must scan their registered Tims Rewards card when purchasing a hot beverage and reveal a non-winning digital roll. Paper cups that do not reveal a prize will encourage guests to use the Tim Hortons app next time for their chance to win $100,000.

Contest Summary

Contest Weeks Buying a Hot Beverage Rolls Weeks 1 and 2 Roll Up The Rim paper cup only 1 roll (on cup) Roll Up The Rim paper cup + Tim Hortons app 2 rolls (cup + app) Weeks 3 and 4 Regular paper cup + Tim Hortons app 1 roll (on the app) All 4 weeks Reusable cup + Tim Hortons app 3 rolls (on the app)

How to Download and Use the App

Download the Tim Hortons app

Register your Tims Rewards card number on the app

Buy a hot beverage and scan the app or card at the time of purchase

Rolls on the app will appear in a guest’s Tim Hortons mobile app or online account

For more information visit rolluptherimtowin.ca.