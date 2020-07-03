Rider Sent To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. A nearby resident called 9-1-1 after a man riding a motorcycle without a helmet left the roadway and landed in the ditch. Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to assist.

The 46-year-old Orillia man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life altering injuries. Southwood Road was closed while the OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit attended to assist with this ongoing investigation

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000