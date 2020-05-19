RIDE Spot Check Catches Bracebridge Man Impaired By Drug

On Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP say they were conducting a RIDE spot check at Highway 11 Northbound at Highway 118 in Bracebridge when an interaction with a driver resulted in his arrest.

Police have charged 27-year-old Ryan Morrow of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired by Drug, Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine), and Fail to Comply with Probation. He will appear in Bracebridge Court on July 7, 2020 to answer to his charges. His vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.