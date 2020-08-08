Respect The Beaches In Gravenhurst

Residents are taking to social media to share the message.

As summer continues and another warm weekend is forecasted in Muskoka, many people are considering heading to a beach or public park. The Town of Gravenhurst wants to remind the public of the strict COVID-19 guidelines that are in place, and that rules and regulations in the Town’s parks and beaches must be respected for the enjoyment and safety of all.

“We certainly want people to enjoy Gravenhurst and the beautiful beaches that we have to offer, but it is important in the midst of a pandemic that those using these amenities are feeling well, continuing to practice safe physical distancing, are sanitizing their hands regularly, obeying general park rules, and respecting public property,” said Mayor Paul Kelly. “Our By-law team are conducting regular monitoring of our parks and beaches throughout the weekend to ensure we don’t get into situations of overcrowding. If a beach or park that you plan on enjoying appears to be too busy, or you don’t feel you can properly distance yourself from others, we suggest you consider another option or another time,” said the Mayor.

Further impacts related to misuse or non-compliance may lead to the closing of beaches, parks and public spaces in an effort to protect the community.



The Gravenhurst By-law Division would also like to remind the public that if they witness instances of people ignoring rules and regulations within parks and beaches to report these incidences through the Town’s website at www.gravenhurst.ca/reportit or call705-687-2230 ext. 241.

These violations may include;

The use of charcoal BBQ’s/open flames in park or beach areas (such as campfires),

Public alcohol consumption,

Not keeping your dog or pet on a leash at all times

Illegal parking

Camping on beach or park grounds

All of these actions are prohibited, and fines may be issued in accordance with the Parks Control By-law.

Due to the limit on Town resources all public washrooms remain closed. However, portable washrooms are in place at all beaches and parks. If waste receptacles are full, park/beach visitors are asked to take their litter with them. Do not litter personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves. Park amenities, such as benches, picnic tables and playground equipment, are not sanitized. Please use amenities at your own risk and practice good hand hygiene techniques before and after use.

Should you witness any acts of vandalism to Town property or illegal activity, please contact the OPP.

Paid duty police officers have been brought in to patrol the beaches in Bracebridge and we have reached out to the town of Gravenhurst to see if they will do the same.

Photo Credit: Christina Hunter‎ posted to Facebook