The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area

residents that a Shoreline Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for Georgian

Bay within the District until Friday, August 14, 2020

Residents within the Parry Sound-Muskoka area on Georgian Bay should keep a close

watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution around

the shoreline as water levels are expected to remain high through the coming weeks and months. Any storm surge and waves from wind and storm events is expected to worsen shoreline conditions as those events occur.

Heightened risks, while water levels remain at or above their current level, include shoreline flooding, beach submersion, crawl space and septic system inundation, and wave-driven erosion along some reaches of the shoreline. Residents may wish to consider taking action to ensure their sump pumps are working properly and to secure or protect any property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Any storm surge or high wave events may increase the current, high water level along the

Georgian Bay shoreline within Parry Sound District. Please continue to monitor the local

weather with special attention to wind and wave forecasts to anticipate additional impacts from the storm surge and high waves.

Forecasts by the National Hydrologic Services indicate that Lake Huron / Georgian Bay’s level will likely exceed historical monthly mean water levels for at least the next 4 months.

The National Hydrological Services Great Lakes Water Levels Information Memorandum from July 2nd, 2020 reports that:

• Water levels of all the Great Lakes remain near or above record highs, except for Lakes Superior and Ontario, which remain above average

• Lakes Michigan-Huron and St. Clair. Lakes Superior and Michigan-Huron rose less than normal during June.

• Lake Michigan-Huron’s mean level was 89 cm above average last month, 13 cm higher than last year, the highest June mean level on record and 12 cm above the previous record high of 1986

• Lake Michigan-Huron rose 2 cm in June, less than its average rise of 6 cm.

• Lake Michigan-Huron’s beginning-of-July level was 88 cm above average, the highest on record and 10 cm higher than the previous record high set last year.

• Assuming average water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron is expected to remain relatively stable in July.

• For more information refer the Canadian Hydrographic Service’s Tides and Level Forecasts: Recent and Forecast Water Levels page.