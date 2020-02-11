Residents From Bracebridge And Orillia Face Several Drug Trafficking Charges

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the City of Orillia.

On February 08, 2020 at 7:45 pm an Orillia OPP member conducted a traffic stop on Barrie Road in the City of Orillia.During the traffic stop police conducted an investigation which led them to arresting the driver for obstructing police. Further investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of drugs. A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), from Rama First Nations Police Service was called to assist in the investigation, which led police to believe the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Police arrested and charged 24 year old, Kaleb Saastamoinen, or Orillia with the following offences:

Obstructing Police

Operation While Impaired by Drugs

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Failure to Comply with Court

The accused was held in custody and set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for a Bail hearing.

Police also arrested and charged the passenger, 27 year old, Justine Docherty of Bracebridge with:

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was released on a Form 10 for March 10, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.