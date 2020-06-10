Registration Open For Science North’s Summer Science At Home Program

A message from Science North:

Science North is excited to introduce Summer Science at Home – a new virtual camp experience for kids this summer. The facilitated activity-based hour held on Zoom takes summer camp in a whole new direction. From building hovercrafts and catapults to creating secret codes with invisible ink, children will get a chance to experiment, build and tinker with stuff found around the house. After the live session is over, Science North will provide families with extra activities and media so children can continue to engage with science in the world around them.

Details:

Hosted by Science North’s highly trained staff

Held on the video platform Zoom with your security and privacy in mind

Pricing ranges from $73 – $130

One-hour time slot of your choice from Monday to Friday

Beginning the week of July 6

Available for children ages seven to 12

Delivered in English and French

Maximum of 10 participants in each Zoom group

Family option available for those with multiple children in their household

Additional activities and media to use after each live session

Available Timeslots:

9:30am — 10:30am EDT (English)

2:00pm — 3:00pm EDT (English)

10:30am — 11:30am EDT (French)

Age Groups:

7 to 8 years old

9 to 10 years old

11 to 12 years old

Family group (7 to 10 years old) If you have more than one child, take advantage of our family option aimed at kids 7 to 10. This program will take into account children sharing

the same equipment in one house.

For more information or to register, visit Science North’s website. To learn more about how COVID-19 has impacted Science North’s summer programming, read the article below.