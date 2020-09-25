Recreation Opportunities Return To Orillia This Fall

While recreation opportunities will look a little different this fall, the City of Orillia has been working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to bring back municipal recreation, fitness, and culture programs for the community to enjoy.

“The City’s number one priority is the health and safety of participants and staff. New COVID-19 safety measures are in place for programming and after a long pause in recreation, fitness and culture programs, we are pleased to launch our fall schedule. As we are still operating during a time of significant uncertainty given the current pandemic, the City knows these programs may have to adapt accordingly and we’d like to thank the community for their ongoing support and understanding,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The City’s digital Fall Made Fun guide is now available and can be viewed online at orillia.ca/SUN. Online registration begins on Friday, Sept. 25 and all registrations will be completed online. If you require in-person registration, please book an appointment at the Orillia City Centre starting Sept. 28. To book your appointment, please call 705-329-7250.

In order to keep everyone safe and ensure COVID-19 protocols are met during programming, all visitors to City recreation facilities will be screened and required to sign a waiver. Participants must wear a mask in common areas and are permitted to show up only 15 minutes prior to their program. Additionally, enhanced cleaning measures and adjusted room occupancy limits are in place.

All drop-in programming participants must pre-book online at orillia.ca/SUN.

“We are thrilled to be able to release the Fall Made Fun guide digitally to the community after the break in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are taking a gradual approach to our return to recreation and the programs we offer; however, there will still be many new programs for the community to enjoy,” said Megan Visser, Recreation Program Supervisor.

Beginning in October, the City will be offering drop-in times for the fitness centre, lane swims, family swims, and open gymnasium time, and more at the new Orillia Recreation Centre. For facility updates and information regarding program safety protocols, how to sign up for a recreation program, drop-in times, or a FUN Pass please follow the City of Orillia and Community Services on social media or visit orillia.ca/fun.

