Recent Impaired Driver From Bracebridge Now Faces Six New Charges

On Sunday April 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to a complaint where a known suspect had taken the callers vehicle without permission and damaged it. Police responded to the area on Armstrong Street, located the suspect and conducted an investigation into the situation.

Police subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old Louis Close of Bracebridge with the following offenses:

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Mischief Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Opioid)

Fraud Under $5000

Driving While Under Suspension HTA

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 30, 2020 to answer to his charges.