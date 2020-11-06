Project Sweep In Muskoka Results In Several Arrests And Charges

From November 3rd, 2020 to November 5th, 2020 the OPP Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit with assistance from frontline members of the Bracebridge, and Huntsville Detachments took part in a street sweep focusing on outstanding warrants and compliance checks of parties on release conditions.

During the sweep, officers dealt with 22 warrants, of which, eight warrants resulted in arrests. Officers also conducted six compliance checks. As a result of the compliance checks, a warrant is being sought for the arrest of one individual who was found to be non-compliant. In addition, during the street sweep, officers laid the following new charges:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug

Possession of a schedule I substance – fentanyl.

Officers also arrested four others who were on charges that warrants had not been issued for.

On November 3rd, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU observed an individual in a vehicle who had fled a RIDE check in Huntsville on October 15th, 2020. The vehicle was stopped and 44-year-old Richard Roberston, of Bracebridge was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

He was released on an Appearance Notice to attend Court in Huntsville on December 16th, 2020.

On November 5th, 2020 officers conducted an arrest in Gravenhurst on an outstanding warrant, as well as charges of theft of a motor vehicle from October 19th, 2020. Upon search, officers located fentanyl in their possession. As a result, 36-year-old Whitney Wilson of Gravenhurst, has been charged with the following:

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with undertaking

Theft under $5000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing on November 6th, 2020 in Bracebridge.

On November 5th, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU observed a driver on Main Street West, Huntsville who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. With the assistance of uniform officers, the driver was stopped and arrested Mark Fagan, 34, of South River, for operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

He was released to appear in Huntsville court on December 16th, 2020. He also received an Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension for a period of 90 days.